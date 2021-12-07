Watch: Fawad Khan Celebrated His 40th Birthday By Singing This Kishore Kumar Classic

Fawad Khan was spotted singing on a yacht.

"Ek din ayega, pyaar ho jayega", and the day is already here when we are falling for Fawad Khan once again. After all, who can resist when Fawad Khan sings these lines from Kishore Kumar's Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe. The Pakistani actor, who wowed the audience with his acting chops in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is also a singer par excellence. He was filmed singing the evergreen Bollywood song from Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 film Satte Pe Satta on his 40th birthday. Footage of Fawad Khan singing has gone viral through various social media posts. The actor celebrated his birthday on November 29.

During the celebrations in Dubai, the actor sat at the steps of a yacht. Fawad Khan held a mic and sang the first few lines of the iconic number. The birthday boy was joined by his friends. Beside Fawad Khan, we spotted Strings' singer Faisal Kapadia who was cheering for the actor.

Fawad Khan was seen wearing a black sweater that had "40" written on it. He was ready for the special day in denim jeans and sunglasses. The actor was surrounded by friends and his wife Sadaf.

Take a look at him singing the song:

Kishore Kumar and Annette Pinto sang Dilbar Mere Kab Tak Mujhe for the 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. The movie featured Amitabh Bachchan opposite Hema Malini. This song continues to be one of the most cherished compositions by R D Burman. Here's the original version if you want to tune into it:

Fans were full of praise for Fawad Khan after listening to the song. One user wrote, "This song will be my favourite forever because of him." Others praised how beautifully he sang it.

We also got a few of glimpses from the birthday party. Here's a video featuring Fawad Khan and his wife cutting the cake.

The yacht party was a gala event as Fawad Khan received much love from his friends. Faisal Kapadia also sang a special birthday song for the actor.

The birthday squad was a huge group of friends who assembled on the yacht. It's a feat if you can spot the man of the moment in this crowd. Here's a group photo from the celebration:

We are glad to have these snippets from Fawad Khan's birthday party.