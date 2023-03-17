Father Dropped Daughter At Wrong Exam Centre, Then A Gujarat Cop Came To Her Rescue

Internet users heaped praises on the kind police officer

A heartwarming incident from the ongoing Gujarat board exams has surfaced on the internet and is swiftly going viral. A Twitter user who reported the incident online narrated how a police officer in Gujarat came to a girl's rescue after her father mistakenly dropped her at the wrong examination centre. The kind cop sensed the girl's stress and personally dropped her at the right examination centre which was 20 km away.

In a Twitter thread, Adarsh Hegde described the chain of events and wrote, ''This girl was about to write her Board exams. But in a hurry her father dropped her to a another school exam centre. Girl searched her roll number but it was not there in the list. So realized she was at a wrong examination centre.''

''A police officer who was on duty saw her in tension. He enquired her and she said she was in wrong place. When the officer saw the address of her centre mentioned in hall ticket it was 20 Km away. So he decided to drop her in his police jeep with siren on,'' the tweet further reads.

''With full speed they reached her correct school examination center on time. Thanks to Police officer for helping her. There are many Good Police officers in our society'', Mr Hedge concluded his post.

Internet users heaped praises on the kind police officer for helping out the girl. The tweet is going viral, garnering around 14,000 likes, more than 2500 retweets and a barrage of comments.

One user wrote, ''What a wonderful example of the sense of compassion and dutifulness on the part of the police officer.'' Another commented, ''Awesome story. The police everywhere, but deservedly so in some countries, get a bad press. It's nice to see such stories too.''

A third stated, ''This is what social media was meant to do, celebrate the good Samaritans. Lovely story.'' A fourth added, ''Such incidents restore our faith in police and humanity.''