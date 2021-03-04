Watch: Farooq Abdullah Dances With Captain Amarinder Singh At Wedding

Farooq Abdullah was attending the wedding of Amarinder Singh's granddaughter in Chandigarh.

An enthused former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was seen shaking a leg with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh at a wedding ceremony in Chandigarh over the weekend in a video that has been widely shared on social media.

Taking a break from his frequent run-ins with the central government, Mr Abdullah was attending the wedding of Seharinder Kaur, the daughter of Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh.

The two veteran politicians seem to be enjoying themselves dancing to covers of 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche' and 'Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi' both originally sung by Mohammed Rafi in the late 1960s and 70s.

Captain Singh's granddaughter married Aditya Narang, the son of Delhi-based businessman Devin Narang, at a ceremony in Chandigarh on Sunday.

The Punjab Chief Minister also sang a Punjabi 'Suhag' at the celebration at his Siswan farmhouse, as he sat next to the newly married couple and wife Praneet Kaur.

Suhag is a genre of folk songs sung as part of wedding rituals in Punjab.