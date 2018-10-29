Farmer Finds Tiger Inside Rice Field. Watch

The video of the tiger has now gone viral on Chinese social media.

A man in China was recently left shocked on realising the animal blocking the road he was driving down was not just any other wild beast but a Siberian tiger. The incident took place in Fuyuan City, Heilongjiang Province, on Thursday.

According to news.sina.com, Park Yajun was driving farm machinery in a rice field when he saw the tiger sitting by the road. Scared, Mr Yajun hid inside his car and filmed a video of the tiger. He then went home and shared the video with his friends, who called the police.

However, by the time the police arrived at the scene, the tiger had already left. The video, on the other hand, has now gone viral on Chinese social media websites.

You can watch one version of the video, shared on Facebook by Pear Video, below:

News.sina.com reports that local authorities issued warnings to the villagers after the tiger was spotted. Judging from its footprints, the tiger is believed to be a young male Siberian tiger - one that probably came to China from Russia.

Last year, a man in China lost two fingers to a caged tiger after he tried to feed it banknotes.