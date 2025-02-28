Faking Pregnancy To Saddened Eye Contact, US Woman Shares Tips To Get Out Of Speeding Ticket

If you are driving, you are automatically obligated to follow the traffic rules, and not doing so can lead to a traffic rules violation fine. But with so many rules, it is tough to ensure you follow them all. So, to help you avoid common traffic fines and penalties, Ivy Bloom, a US-based influencer, shared a few tips. From faking pregnancy to faking her husband's death, Ms Bloom claims her methods have always worked and helped her get out of a traffic ticket.

"People laugh at my methods, but the cold hard fact is that they work. I can't afford any tickets right now and I have no choice but to do everything I can to avoid one," Ms Bloom wrote while sharing her "secret to never getting a ticket".

In the video, Ms Bloom suggests keeping an urn inside the car so that you can "make the cop feel bad by saying that my husband recently passed away". Secondly, she said she always wears a fake pregnancy belly when she's driving. This way, she can trick the cop into believing she's pregnant.

Ms Bloom also said that she keeps a variety of different law enforcement stickers on her car so that she could tell cops she has police officers in her family as well. Another method to avoid getting a ticket is to maintain a proper amount of saddened eye contact with the officer, she said.

"If these methods don't work and I notice the police officer leaving to write me a ticket, I have no choice but to go to my last resort. I pretend that my water broke and I let out some screams, begging the officer to let me drive to the hospital immediately," Ms Bloom said in the clip.

"I've been utilising these methods for the past couple of years and they have never failed to work," Ms Bloom added.

Also Read | Ex-Google Employee Says Her Income Tripled To Nearly Rs 9 Crore After Divorce, Here's How

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 237,000 likes and over 6.6 million views.

Reacting to the clip, one user jokingly asked, "Will this method work for a male?" "The best way to not pay for a ticket is don't break the law," suggested another.