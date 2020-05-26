'Failed My Own Family,' Says Doctor Who Tested Coronavirus Positive

A doctor who tested positive for coronavirus has opened up about the experience to Humans of Bombay.

A doctor who tested positive for coronavirus has opened up about the guilt he felt for exposing his family to the infection and what it did to their lives. In a post shared on 'Humans of Bombay', the doctor said he continued to see patients after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. "After Covid-19 broke out, I knew my patients needed me more than ever. So I kept going to work, seeing 5-10 patients everyday," he said, adding that he took necessary precautions.

On March 18, however, he felt himself coming down with a fever. This happened just days before India went into lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19.

After they tested positive for coronavirus, the doctor, his wife and their daughter were admitted into a coronavirus ward. "I saw them in the COVID Ward - that broke me. I felt so guilty," he says. "As a doctor, I'd done everything in my power to help my patients, but I felt like I'd failed my own family."

Fortunately, the doctor and his daughter were discharged after a week. "The hospital made our recovery easy," he says. However, his wife kept testing positive for coronavirus and was still in hospital as they went home.

He describes their time apart as the most stressful part of the whole ordeal. "But I was restless and couldn't wait to see her. No one knew why she still tested positive, so that added to our anxiety," he says while gratefully acknowledging neighbours who sent them food every day - delivered with no contact via a lift.

Finally, on her fourth attempt, his wife tested negative for coronavirus and was allowed to come home. "We'd beat the virus and were finally together," he says, concluding the post on a note of hope: "Humanity has been through pandemics before, but we've always won. And we will this time too."

"Salute to front line heroes! Putting their lives and their families at risk to keep the community safe. What brave hearts you are!" wrote one person in the comments section.

"This post is all about courage, love, humanity, family and faith. Hope we all get out of this pandemic soon and can live our lives more efficiently in the near future," another wrote.

