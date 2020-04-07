Mumbai Student, Who Tested Coronavirus +ve, Talks About His Experience

Hrishi Giridhar tested positive for coronavirus after returning from London.

Hrishi Giridhar, a student at the London School of Economics, was in his college dorm in the UK when coronavirus took an upsurge. "It was scary because LSE had students from 45 different countries, all returning to campus after their winter breaks. It wasn't long before someone from my university tested positive, and from there, the panic spread," he says while talking about his experience to Humans of Bombay.

Hrishi returned to his Mumbai home as coronavirus cases increased in the UK and, as per protocol, began to self-isolate at his family's guest house. After two days, however, he began to feel fatigued and sick. "Day 2 onwards, I started feeling fatigued, experienced body pains and developed a fever. Initially, I thought it was because I was just tired and stressed," says Hrishi.

After fainting on day five of his quarantine, Hrishi informed his parents and went to the Kasturba Hospital, where he learned that he had tested positive for coronavirus. He says that he felt his stomach sink when he heard the news.

In his interview to Humans of Bombay, Hrishi Giridhar opens up about his journey from testing positive for the highly infectious disease to his recovery, and how the experience changed him. He also speaks about the hospital staff that took care of him, terming his interactions with the staff as the "most uplifting part".

"The most uplifting part was talking to the staff -- one of the nurses saw my profile on Instagram and jokingly said I should play my guitar for all the patients!" says Hrishi. "Believe it or not, the whole vibe of the hospital has been so cheerful and that's really what kept all of us in the ward going. I started feeling better, and by day 5, all my symptoms had gone. But I continued taking medicines, vitamins and resting."

Hrishi has now recovered from coronavirus, testing negative three days back. He will be tested again before he is discharged. "I couldn't have done this without my friends and family, but most importantly, without the doctors and nurses who gave me everything, from medicines, to food, to comfort, to company, to hope-simply everything," says the LSE student.

You can read his account in full below:

Since being shared on Facebook and Instagram this evening, Hrishi's story has collected thousands of comments and 'shares'.

"What am optimistic person. Hats off to you, and glad that you're recovering stay safe," wrote one Instagram user. "So brave! Kudos to you," said another.