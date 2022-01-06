Fact-Check: Is That A Pak MP Dancing To 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'?

A viral video shows a man dancing to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

A video that is being widely shared online claims to show Aamir Liaquat Hussain, a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, dancing to a hit Bollywood song. The video, which has racked up tens of thousands of views on Twitter and Facebook, does indeed show a man grooving to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' - but he is not a political leader, as many news websites have claimed.

The video has collected over 2.5 lakh views on Twitter. Several news websites have covered the video, claiming that it shows Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who is a member of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

However, the video actually shows a choreographer named Shoaib Shakoor dancing to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

The video was first shared online on Facebook three days ago by HS Studio, a Pakistan-based photography studio. From Facebook, it spread to other social media platforms with misleading claims. Mr Shakoor had also shared the video on his own Instagram. Watch the original video below:

Aman Malik, a journalist, was among those who shared the video claiming that it showed Mr Hussain. He later admitted he was wrong when several people pointed out his mistake on Twitter.

