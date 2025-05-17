F1 Star Inspired Building Set To Become World's Tallest Apartment Building

The crown of the world's tallest apartment building, currently held by New York City's Central Park Tower (1,550 feet), is set to be usurped by a new supertall structure in Brazil. Located in the upscale Brazilian beach resort of Balneario Camboriu, the Senna Tower is expected to be a 154-foot project, rising 1,800 feet into the air, according to a report in the New York Post.

The building is inspired by the life of Brazilian Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna, who won three world titles but tragically died at the age of 34, during the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994. FG Empreendimentos, a Santa Catarina-based company and the Senna family are behind the project, with the Brazilian racer's niece, Lalalli Senna, crafting the tower's design.

"This project is the result of the coming together of two families: the Graciola family, responsible for FG Empreendimentos, and the Senna family, responsible for the legacy of Brazil's greatest idol, Ayrton Senna," read the project's joint statement.

The tower is expected to house 228 units in total, including 204 apartments, measuring up to 4,300 square feet and 18 suspended 'mansions' spanning 4,520 to 6,060 square feet.

Here is what the skyscraper will house:

204 apartments

18 elevated mansions

Duplex penthouses

Triplex penthouses

Observatory

Pools, market, garage club, tennis courts

Shops, leisure and entertainment facilities

8 high-performing elevators

Notably, two triplex penthouses on top, spanning 9,700 square feet each, will be priced at a whopping Rs 453 crore ($53 million) each, a giant leap from the original estimate of Rs 136 crore ($15.92 million). The triplexes will be sold by the UK auction house Sotheby's. Even the tower's tiniest residences will start around Rs 42 crore ($5 million).