Ex-Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg's Shares Pics From Her 'Delayed Honeymoon'

The couple tied the knot last year.

Sheryl Sandberg, former Chief Operating Officer of Meta, tied the knot with businessman Tom Bernthal in an intimate ceremony in August last year. Recently, she took to Facebook to share pictures of her "delayed honeymoon" in Japan.

The executive and Mr Bernthal's three-part honeymoon began a month after their wedding with a week in Sydney and was followed by a week in Morocco in October.

"Just returned from (delayed) honeymoon week 3 - Japan - with my still-new and ever-more-amazing husband Tom Bernthal. As he always does, Tom planned every minute of our week together from long walks to unique experiences and incredible food," she wrote in the caption.

The couple had a special meal at Ete, a French restaurant in Tokyo, where Chef Natsuko Shoji was just named the finest woman chef in Asia and one of the best chefs in the world.

Ms Sandberg added, "For our final night, Tom arranged a special honeymoon dinner at Ete, where Chef Natsuko Shoji was recently named the best woman chef in Asia and one of the top chefs in the world. In a field dominated by men, Chef Shoji stands out for her talent and graciousness. Each course was delicious and beautifully presented."

She thanked the chef for a "memorable evening" and also shared a sweet message for her husband. "Thank you, Chef Shoji, for a truly memorable evening and Tom, for a truly memorable trip. Being your wife just gets better and better," the former Meta executive concluded.

Since being shared, her post has amassed over six thousand reactions and several comments.

"So happy for you," said a user.

"Congratulations Sheryl Sandberg and Tom. You look very happy. "The world is your oyster," commented another person.

A third user said, "Best wishes in your new married life together...food looks amazing..women rock."

"Congratulations Sheryl Sandberg! Good choice to go to Japan on honeymoon. Great that you went to eat with the female topchef!" remarked a person.

Ms Sandberg was married to SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg who died at the age of 47 in 2015. Meanwhile, Mr Bernthal's previous marriage ended in divorce.