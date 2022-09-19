'Entrepreneurship & Enterprise': Man's Jugaad To Earn Money Catches Anand Mahindra's Attention

Anand Mahindra is known for his quirky and informative tweets.

People across the word think about ways to earn money. Some take the traditional ways, while others come up with unique ideas. One such idea caught the attention of Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. He shared the video on Twitter that shows a man charging fees to help pedestrians cross a flooded street on a wooden cart. Mr Mahindra liked the video so much that he termed it as his "Monday Motivation". The video has been viewed more than 200,000 times and over 10,000 users have liked it.

"Entrepreneurship & Enterprise. It's everywhere. Unstoppable," Mr Mahindra has said in his tweet.

The video was originally posted on Reddit last week, and users claim it was shot in Barranquilla, in Colombia. They said that the situation turns into absolute mess whenever there is rain.

The video shows a man wearing a blue t-shirt collecting money from two female pedestrians before offering to help them cross a flooded street just after rain. The man puts the cash in a bottle and then moves a cart, which the two commuters board to get to the other side of the road.

The video further shows other people waiting for their turn to cross the road using the man's cart, while he stays barefoot. After dropping the two women, he offers his service to two more people. In the footage, multiple automobiles are seen crossing the road.

A few months ago, Mr Mahindra shared a video that showed an ingenious homemade invention (a jugaad) to pluck fruit from trees.

The video showed an elderly man, using a long stick with a plastic bottle tied at the end to pluck the fruit. The bottle had an at one end, which the man used to open up and close using the stick and plucked the fruits.