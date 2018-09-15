Engineer's Day 2018: Twitter Celebrates With Hilarious Jokes, Memes

Engineer's Day: Here are some of the funniest jokes

The birth anniversary of world-renowned civil engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is celebrated every year as Engineer's Day in India. Fondly referred to as Sir MV, M Visvesvaraya devoted his life to engineering, and it is in his remembrance that Engineer's Day is celebrated every year on September 15. Today, as Google celebrates Engineer's Day with a special Google Doodle and leaders wish everyone on social media, Twitter is doing what it does best: cracking jokes. So we compiled some of the funniest tweets that show the lighter side of the life of an engineer.

Here are some of the funniest tweets on the occasion of Engineer's Day. They are sure to make every engineer (and others as well) laugh out loud:

Happy "bahut scope hai" day

#EngineersDay - Ankita Samal (@i_chikku) September 15, 2018

Being an Engineer it hurts , but that's the truth of today's situation of #Engineering field.

Never regret though.

"We are the best"#Engineers#EngineersDaypic.twitter.com/QkWY0chzkg - iam!prasanth (@prasanth_hockey) September 15, 2018

Engineers never die they just go offline.

Happy #EngineersDay ! - Ankita Samal (@i_chikku) September 15, 2018

Date A Civil Engineering And Never Get Heart Broken,



We Are Builders Not Destroyers.#EngineersDay - Saurang Vara (@SaurangVara) September 15, 2018

to B.E. or not to B.E. thats not question ; What after B.E. that is question...#EngineersDay - Thor (@puneriboka) September 15, 2018

M Visvesvaraya was chief engineer for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam on Kaveri river in Mysuru that created the biggest reservoir in Asia at that time. He was also the chief engineer of the flood protection system for Hyderabad and was also instrumental in developing a system to protect Visakhapatnam port from sea erosion.

