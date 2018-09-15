Engineer's Day 2018: Twitter Celebrates With Hilarious Jokes, Memes

Some of the funniest Engineer's Day tweets

September 15, 2018
The birth anniversary of world-renowned civil engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya is celebrated every year as Engineer's Day in India. Fondly referred to as Sir MV, M Visvesvaraya devoted his life to engineering, and it is in his remembrance that Engineer's Day is celebrated every year on September 15. Today, as Google celebrates Engineer's Day with a special Google Doodle and leaders wish everyone on social media, Twitter is doing what it does best: cracking jokes. So we compiled some of the funniest tweets that show the lighter side of the life of an engineer.

Here are some of the funniest tweets on the occasion of Engineer's Day. They are sure to make every engineer (and others as well) laugh out loud:

M Visvesvaraya was chief engineer for the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagara dam on Kaveri river in Mysuru that created the biggest reservoir in Asia at that time. He was also the chief engineer of the flood protection system for Hyderabad and was also instrumental in developing a system to protect Visakhapatnam port from sea erosion.

Which Engineer's Day tweet made you laugh out the loudest? Let us know using the comments section below.

 

