Employee Takes 'Petty' Revenge After Quitting Job, Changes Everyone's Passwords

She added that one evening she decided that she would no longer work there.

A woman recently shared a post on how she took "petty" revenge on her manager after quitting the job. She stated that she changed everyone's passwords and nobody could access the database. Her post has amassed a variety of reactions with many agreeing to what she did while others stating that she did wrong.

The post was shared by Reddit on their official Instagram handle. "Good for her'," they wrote in the caption and shared a few screenshots of the post, which were originally posted by the woman on their platform.

"I don't even care that this was immature and petty of me. I can't stress how awfully I was treated in this job, and how the entire team joined in on it. I was the only woman on the team, so it could've been that, but I don't want to play the gender card. You're probably thinking it's not one-sided but it was. I was never rude to these guys. I'm not too fond of confrontation so I used to be a doormat. I was afraid to rock the boat, so I just accepted how I was treated because I needed a job desperately at the time," she wrote.

She added that one evening she decided that she would no longer work there. Although she got various calls and messages from the company but ignored them.

"A week after I quit my job I realised I was still logged into my manager's account and he hadn't changed the password. This account was basically the restaurant's entire database. It had information for menus, staff, ordering, stock etc. I decided to change the email to a fake one I'd made, and then I changed everyone's password so they couldn't access it," she added.

She concluded the post and stated that nobody ever contacted her and she does not know what happened there after the incident. "I don't know whether I was the suspect or not. I don't go to that part of town anymore," she said.

Since being shared, the post has amassed over eight thousand likes.

"Honestly, good for you... BUT you gotta learn to stand up for yourself because you can't do this at every place they disrespect you," said a user.

"Sorry but I found this childish. Did this team include the manager? If not, why not put in a complaint with someone else. Also, why does the her not being able to communicate her issue have to impact the entire business," commented a person.

Another wrote, "Did this person just confess a scam on the internet?"

"I don't blame her even just a little," said a person.

A person wrote, "This is never the right thing to do. Not speaking up for yourself, doing something petty in secret to get back at everyone, and then avoiding them for the rest of your life. How incredibly spineless, spiteful and immature."

"That's called being passive aggressive," said a user.