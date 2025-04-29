Employee Accidentally Said "I Love You" To Client, Then This Happened

We've all had those moments where we have said something to someone accidentally and later regretted it. The same happened to an employee who accidentally blurted "I love you" at the end of a call with a client. But what could have been a mortifying incident turned into a heartwarming exchange that made the employee and thousands of Reddit users smile. The employee who was left red-faced took to Reddit to share the touching email they received from the client following the awkward moment.

"Accidentally said 'Love you!' at the end of a call with an important client yesterday. I heard him giggle as I hung up, and I was mortified. Today, I saw he emailed me this," the Redditor wrote while sharing the screenshot of the heartwarming email he received from the client. The subject of the mail simply said, "love you," and carried a moving note inside.

"Hey! Just wanted to say that I didn't mean to laugh at you when you accidentally signed off on our call with a "love you." I just found it funny because I've definitely done that before, and I know it happens," the email read. "I'm glad you have enough love in your life that that response comes naturally. If anything, you should be proud of that. Have a great weekend! We'll follow up about my call with Chris on Wednesday, as discussed," the client wrote.

Take a look below:

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users calling the exchange wholesome. "This was beautifully said. And he's right. For many people (like me), it does not come naturally. All of us should be so fortunate," wrote one user.

"That was incredibly kind to break the ice and give such encouraging words. That person is obviously very emotionally intelligent," commented another.

Also Read | Australian Woman Regrets Spending Rs 6.6 Lakh On Cosmetic Procedures To Look Like A Cat

"I had a coworker say 'love you' just as we were about to hang up. There was an awkward pause, clearly neither of us had hung up, then he added, 'Don't tell my wife'. We both laughed and finally disconnected," shared one user.

"Aww! That was a very good way to address it, and what he says is true! Love this interaction," said another. "This person is incredibly emotional intelligent. The world will be a better place if more people are this kind and capable," wrote one user.