Elon Musk, 1st Person To Lose $200 Billion, Thanks Twitter User For $8

Elon Musk's fortune peaked at $340 billion on November 4, 2021. (File)

Billionaire Elon Musk who recently claimed the unenviable title of becoming the first person to ever lose $200 billion has since responded to tweets about it.

Twitter user Brianna Wu replied to Elon Musk's tweet on the New Year saying, "You worked hard this year and lost over 200 billion. I believe that this year you will surpass yourself with even worse decisions."

You worked hard this year and lost over 200 billion. I believe that this year you will surpass yourself with even worse decisions. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) January 1, 2023

To this, Elon Musk responded, "Thanks for paying me $8," referring to the user's blue verification badge. Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service, was rolled out late last year to help the microblogging platform grow revenue as Musk fought to retain advertisers.

Twitter had paused its $8 blue check subscription service after fake accounts mushroomed. The change came a week after Musk took over the social media company in a $44 billion deal.

Another handle called 'Not Jerome Powell' said, "If you're having a bad year cause you lost a lot of money in the market remember that Elon Musk has lost $200 billion and is still making jokes on twitter." Elon Musk replied to that tweet with an emoji of a man shrugging.

🤷‍♂️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2023

The Tesla Inc. chief executive officer became the only person in history to erase $200 billion from their net worth on December 31.

Musk has seen his wealth plummet to $137 billion after Tesla shares tumbled in recent weeks, including an 11% drop on December 27, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His fortune peaked at $340 billion on November 4, 2021, and he remained the world's richest person until he was overtaken this month by Bernard Arnault, the French tycoon behind luxury-goods powerhouse LVMH.

Featured Video Of The Day With Hanuman Temple Visit, Rahul Gandhi Resumes Yatra, Headed To UP