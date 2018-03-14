Elon Musk's Impressive Resume Fits Into Just One Page. Why Can't Yours?

Resume-writing firm Novoresume first thought of distilling Elok Musk's varied achievements and experiences into a single-page resume in 2016. Keeping the language super-simple, and using some great design elements, the firm managed to fit Elon Musk's educational qualifications, professional achievements, skills and even interests into a one page resume.
It instantly went viral.
Since Elon Musk's professional capabilities seem to be unending, nearly two years later, the firm has reworked his resume once again - managing to squeeze in even more details.
Remember, the resume below isn't Elon Musk's real resume but there's no reason why you can't use it for some inspiration to edit down your own resume:
"Our team proved the concept of "Less, is More" that recruiters and employers ask for when receiving job applications, and through efficient use of design principles and advice from recruiters we managed to summarize all of the professional experience of Elon Musk in a one-page resume," the company says.
Comments
If Elon Musk's achievements and career can be summarized in a one page resume, there's no reason why yours can't either.
Click for more trending news