Elon Musk's Impressive Resume Fits Into Just One Page. Why Can't Yours? Elon Musk has achieved so many professional milestones that it's almost hard to list. One company has taken up the challenge and condensed his many achievements into a single-page resume.

Resume-writing firm



It instantly went viral.



Since Elon Musk's professional capabilities seem to be unending, nearly two years later, the firm has reworked his resume once again - managing to squeeze in even more details.



Remember, the resume below isn't Elon Musk's real resume but there's no reason why you can't use it for some inspiration to edit down your own resume:



"Our team proved the concept of "Less, is More" that recruiters and employers ask for when receiving job applications, and through efficient use of design principles and advice from recruiters we managed to summarize all of the professional experience of Elon Musk in a one-page resume," the company says.



Of course, this template may not apply to every job-seeker in every field but the idea of keeping things as simple and clear as possible would impress any future recruiter.



If Elon Musk's achievements and career can be summarized in a one page resume, there's no reason why yours can't either.



