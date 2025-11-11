Elon Musk's Grok AI Recognises Lord Ganesha, Impresses Social Media Users

Elon Musk, founder of Grok, recently caught the internet's attention after sharing a post about Lord Ganesha, the revered Hindu deity known as the remover of obstacles. In a social media post, Musk, showed a conversation between himself and the AI-Grok. Musk provided Grok with an image of a traditional Indian brass statue and asked it to identify the object.

Impressively, the AI correctly recognised it as Lord Ganesha, sparking widespread discussion and admiration online for both Musk's curiosity and Grok's perceptive capabilities.

Check out the post here:

The AI revealed that it was a small brass or bronze statue representing Lord Ganesha. The AI highlighted the statue's features, such as its elephant head, four arms, a seated posture, and a rat near its feet, making it clear that the statue depicts the god of beginnings, wisdom, and prosperity.

Explaining about Lord Ganesha, Grok wrote, "Ganesha is known as the remover of obstacles, the god of beginnings, wisdom, and prosperity. Such idols are commonly used in home shrines (puja rooms) for daily worship. This appears to be a traditional South Indian-style brass murti, likely placed on a wooden pedestal against a red backdrop."

Social Media Reaction

Many social media users expressed excitement that Elon Musk posted about a Hindu God. One user commented, "Love the Ganesha nod! That obstacle-removing vibe fits Tesla's innovation spirit. Can't wait to see what new feature this hints at."

Another user wrote, "Beautiful recognition of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and symbol of wisdom. Great to see ancient wisdom meeting modern AI."

"Grok is well-versed and it gives amazing output on our festivities," added a third user.