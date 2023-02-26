Elon Musk Tweets Meme On Einstein's Famous Equation, Then This Happened

Mr Musk's post has accumulated more than 26 million views and over 300 likes.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is an open admirer of memes. He frequently shares visual jokes on Twitter, where he has more than 129 million followers. Mr Musk doesn't make many memes himself. Instead, he finds them online or has others send him their favourites. Sometimes he even reposts his favourites without citing origins. This time, the Tesla and SpaceX chief shared a hilarious meme on Albert Einstein's famous equation, E=MC2.

In Physics, the formula defines the energy (E) of a particle in its rest frame as the product of mass (m) with the speed of light squared (c2). It basically means that mass and energy are the same physical entity and can be changed into each other. However, in Mr Musk's meme, Energy = Milk x Coffee2.

Take a look below:

The second part of the meme is the hilarious part as it features Einstein, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and American astrophysicists Neil deGrasses Tyson. It shows Hawking and deGrass holding Einstein. The subtext on the meme reads, "Calm down calm down".

Mr Musk shared the meme today morning and since then it has accumulated more than 26 million views and over 300 likes. Internet users flooded the comments section with all kinds of reactions.

One user wrote, "I truly believe Elon has a meme guy on staff. His entire job is bring Elon 5 good memes by 5:00 each day," while another said, "your gallery is pretty much memes."

A third commented, "I see nothing but absolute truth. Even the science backs that formula up". A fourth jokingly added, "This is misinformation!"

Meanwhile, last month, Mr Musk even shared a hilarious meme showing the destruction of a suspected Chinese 'spy' balloon by a US fighter aircraft. Reacting to the destruction, Mr Musk replied to a BBC article shared on Twitter on the US shooting down the airship over the Atlantic. Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared a funny meme showing the flying house featured in the 2009 animated movie 'Up' being shot down.

