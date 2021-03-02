Elon Musk Tweets About New Drug 'Regretamine.' He's Joking, Right? Right?

Elon Musk tweeted about a new drug called "Regretamine".

Elon Musk posted about a new drug called "Regretamine" a few hours ago on Twitter, sparking a meme fest on the microblogging platform. "New drug coming out called Regretamine," the Tesla and SpaceX chief tweeted, adding that popping one would help dispel feelings of regret. "Pop one & all regrets are gone," he announced, much to the bafflement of his followers who could not decide whether the billionaire entrepreneur was joking or not.

Some wondered whether Mr Musk, co-founder of Neuralink, a company which manufactures "implantable brain-machine interfaces", could really have come up with a new drug. Others admitted that they did not fully understand what he was tweeting about, but speculated that it could be a joke.

Several of the Regretamine memes referred to Elon Musk's past record of fortune-making tweets. Posts from him have influenced the markets more than once in the last few months.

Many Twitter users thought of the same thing and said that people who are not investing in Dogecoin - a cryptocurrency that Elon Musk has referenced repeatedly in his tweets over the last few weeks - could end up taking Regretamine.

Anyone who sells Dogecoin too early is going to need a boatload of Regretamine at some point in the future in order to stop regretting it. pic.twitter.com/ARKnr9q8JZ — Matt Wallace ⚠️ (@MattWallace888) March 1, 2021

Can't see regretamine coming to the aid when #dogecoin rises massively cause folks didn't believe in it.....it's literally the currency of the future pic.twitter.com/03BV6RXxnV — DAVID (@thozs_nid) March 1, 2021

Majority will regret not buying #dogecoin. They'll need a prescription for Regretamine. https://t.co/UJ6rwE3e9v — Outer Heaven (@0ut3rhaven) March 1, 2021

According to news website Electrek, Elon Musk is reportedly facing scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over his tweets about the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. His joking tweets have helped increase the value of the cryptocurrency.