Elon Musk Mocks Finland Prime Minister With A Meme. Here's Why

Finland PM Sanna Marin was criticised for partying after Covid exposure.

Finland's prime minister faced criticism last week for partying in a nightclub despite knowing she had been exposed to Covid-19. Sanna Marin, 36, apologised on Monday after photos of her in a Helsinki nightclub were widely circulated online - but that did not stop Elon Musk from taking a dig at the prime minister of Finland. The Tesla chief hit out at her in his typical style - by sharing a meme on his Twitter handle.

On Sunday, Elon Musk shared a meme shading the politician for staying out clubbing on Saturday night until almost four in the morning, hours after her Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto tested positive for coronavirus.

The meme shows a man whispering into the ear of a woman at a party. The meme shows the man asking the woman, “what do you do?”. She replies, "I'm the Prime Minister of Finland,” and the man reacts in shock.

Ms Marin was photographed partying at a nightclub in Helsinki on Saturday night, hours after her foreign minister had tested positive for COVID-19. However, in a post on Facebook, Ms Marin apologised for her lapse in judgement, saying that she was sorry for not understanding that she needed to do socially distance herself. She said in the post that, initially, she was told she didn't have to isolate as she was fully vaccinated. However, she missed another message later that had instructions to avoid contacts. She also added that as soon as she received the information on isolating on Sunday, she went for a test, the results of which were negative.

A report in the BBC states that in Finland, under the COVID guidelines, those who have received both doses of the vaccine do not need to isolate if they come into contact with a positive case. But the guidelines leave room for voluntarily maintaining social distancing.