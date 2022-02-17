Elon Musk Recalls How A Billionaire Said 'Tesla Would Fail' In 2009

Elon Musk is today counted among the world's richest people.

Elon Musk has revealed that billionaire investor Charlie Munger once told him -- and several other people -- that Tesla would fail. The Tesla CEO was responding to a tweet about Mr Munger's comments on cryptocurrency. Mr Munger, Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway, reportedly compared cryptocurrency to a "venereal disease".

Responding to a tweet on his comments, Elon Musk, a crypto supporter, recalled the time when the Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway counted all the ways in which Tesla could fail. The incident took place during a lunch in 2009.

"I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail," wrote Elon Musk on Twitter. "Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons and that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway," he added.

I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail.



Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons & that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2022

Tesla is today counted among the world's top automakers, and the company's founder Elon Musk is one of the world's richest people.

Elon Musk is a well-known cryptocurrency supporter whose company Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin last year. He also revealed that his privately-owned aerospace company SpaceX also owns Bitcoin.

On the other hand, Charlie Munger, 98, has been a longtime critic of crypto. "I don't think it's good that our country is going crazy over bitcoin and its ilk," he told Yahoo News. "I hate it."