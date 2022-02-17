Elon Musk Recalls How A Billionaire Said 'Tesla Would Fail' In 2009

Elon Musk has revealed that billionaire investor Charlie Munger once told him -- and several other people -- that Tesla would fail. The Tesla CEO was responding to a tweet about Mr Munger's comments on cryptocurrency. Mr Munger, Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway, reportedly compared cryptocurrency to a "venereal disease".
Responding to a tweet on his comments, Elon Musk, a crypto supporter, recalled the time when the Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway counted all the ways in which Tesla could fail. The incident took place during a lunch in 2009.
"I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail," wrote Elon Musk on Twitter. "Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons and that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway," he added.
Tesla is today counted among the world's top automakers, and the company's founder Elon Musk is one of the world's richest people.
Elon Musk is a well-known cryptocurrency supporter whose company Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin last year. He also revealed that his privately-owned aerospace company SpaceX also owns Bitcoin.
On the other hand, Charlie Munger, 98, has been a longtime critic of crypto. "I don't think it's good that our country is going crazy over bitcoin and its ilk," he told Yahoo News. "I hate it."