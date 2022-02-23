Watch: The Japanese Dragon Art Technique That Impressed Elon Musk

Elon Musk praised a video showing a traditional Japanese art technique (File Photo)

Japanese art has its own set of fans all across the world. Now, its charm has caught the attention of one of the most influential people in the world. We are talking about Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The billionaire was impressed with a form of Japanese art called Ippitsuryu. For those who haven't heard of this art form, Ippitsuryu is a traditional artistic technique to paint dragons. The dragon, which holds a lot of significance in Japanese culture, is painted using a single brush in one stroke. A video showing this technique of dragon art was posted on Twitter and Mr Musk complimented it as "Beautiful."

The text attached to the video read, "Ippitsuryu is an ancient Japanese tradition of creating the flowing, river-like body of the dragon, in just a single stroke. In this video, artist Keisuke Teshima shows the mesmerising balance required by this technique."

Here, the artist paints with two basic colours and their various gradients. As he pulls the brush in a long winding stroke, a snakeskin-like pattern is created. The clip ends by showing the completed dragon.

According to the National Geographic, this traditonal Japanese art technique of creating dragons with a single brush stroke began during the Edo period from 1603 to 1867.

Elon Musk is known for his influential tweets. Apart from swinging the crypto market with his tweets, Mr Musk often drops unexpected comments on Twitter, which leave the world baffled.

Recently, he commented on billionaire investor Charlie Munger's take on cryptocurrency. According to reports, Mr Munger, Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway, compared cryptocurrency to a "venereal disease". Mr Musk reacted to this by recalling an incident that took place in 2009. Mr Musk wrote, "I was at a lunch with Munger in 2009 where he told the whole table all the ways Tesla would fail. Made me quite sad, but I told him I agreed with all those reasons and that we would probably die, but it was worth trying anyway."

