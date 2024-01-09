Elon Musk Once Survived A Scary Incident. His Mother Remembers it

Maye Musk called the incident "horrifying".

Elon Musk, the world's richest man in the world and owner of six companies, once scared his mother. When the billionaire was about five or six years old, he was grounded by his family and was not allowed to go and watch a play on the other side of the town. He then escaped from his house and walked across the town, scaring his mother Maye Musk.

This was brought to light after a user Technodoge took to X and shared an old video of the SpaceX Chief talking about the same. "I was grounded one afternoon and prevented from going to a play with my cousins on the other side of the town. I disagreed with this and escaped my nanny and walked across town. I could barely read signs and this was obviously a foolish thing to do. Something terrible could have happened- I could have been kidnapped or run over," Mr Musk said in the video.

He added, "But I was determined to go. So I basically walked across the capital city. My mom got really freaked out because she saw me just as I was entering my cousin's house walking along the sidewalk and flipped out."

The billionaire said that he ran and climbed a tree until his mother promised him that she would not punish him and would let him stay with his cousins.

Reacting to the clip, Maye Musk said that she still wonders how nobody stopped a child from walking across the road. "I remember this well. I think he was five because he couldn't read yet. We still wonder how he crossed the streets and no one tried to stop him. Horrifying," she wrote on the platform.

