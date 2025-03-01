Elon Musk Appears On Joe Rogan's Podcast, Says "I Hope People Realise I'm Not A Nazi"

When tech billionaire Elon Musk appeared to perform a Nazi salute to a Republican crowd honouring United States President Donald Trump's inauguration, social media lit up with accusations that he was a fascist. But Elon Musk recently addressed the controversy surrounding the alleged Nazi salute, clarifying his actions during an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast. Musk stated, "I hope people realise I'm not a Nazi," defending the gesture as being made in a positive spirit. He further emphasised that being a Nazi involves committing atrocities like genocide and starting wars, not simply making gestures or adopting certain mannerisms or fashion styles.

Watch the video here:

Elon Musk's gesture has followed widespread backlash, with many accusing Musk of promoting fascist ideologies. The controversy has sparked heated debates, with some, including CNN anchor Kasie Hunt, criticising the gesture as "evocative of things that we have seen through history."

In addition to the salute controversy, Musk has faced criticism for his views on immigration, cultural cohesion, and free speech, with some suggesting his opinions align with far-right ideologies. However, experts like Jean-Yves Camus and Constantinos Filis argue that Musk's views are more self-serving and not necessarily ideologically driven.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has today confirmed the birth of his 14th child with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink. The two also share twins, Strider and Azure, 3, and daughter Arcadia, 1. Mr Musk has reacted to a post shared by Shivon Zilis on X (formerly Twitter). It revealed the arrival of their son, Seldon Lycurgus.

She tweeted, "Discussed with Elon [Musk] and, in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."