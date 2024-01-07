Elon Musk Gives Piggyback Ride To Son X, Shares Pic

Internet users showered the toddler with their affection.

Tesla and SpaceX Chief Elon Musk is always making news. Be it for the changes he is introducing to his microblogging website X or for his comments on current affairs. However, this time around, the billionaire uploaded a photo with his son X AE A-12 on social media. Internet users showered the toddler with their affection.

The adorable photo shows Mr Musk carrying his three-year-old X AE A-12 as a piggyback. The toddler is seen perched on his father's back in the picture, while the duo have their backs to the camera. Lil X is dressed in dark-coloured trousers and a white t-shirt, while the Tesla CEO is spotted wearing an all-black attire. Both can be seen looking outside their room which has a scenic view of a waterbody and trees.

While sharing the picture, the billionaire wrote, "My son lil X loves clinging precariously to my back & yelling 'monkey rides!'"

My son lil X loves clinging precariously to my back & yelling “monkey rides!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/hzGXkBJk4X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2024

Since being shared, the picture has amassed over four lakh likes and 26 million views.

"Lil X is quite the adventurous guy!" remarked a user.

Another wrote, "You're an amazing father, Elon. Your kids are very lucky to have you."

"Fatherhood is the best, when a small person looks at you to lead them, guide them, and foster their spirit into a course they guide. Remember greatness starts from within. #monkeyrides," wrote a user.

A fourth user said, "Being a Dad is what makes a man wealthy. This is priceless."

"That's awesome! Glad you have a strong back Elon because lil X is going to remember his early days of seeing the world from the view he sees from "monkey rides" and piggy back rides when he's older," said another person.

A user said, "Lil X is particularly happy in a place like this. He has his dad to himself. Very beautiful."

X AE A-XII was born in 2020 and is Elon Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes. In 2022, the former couple also welcomed their second child via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael Musk. The pair have been co-parenting their children after splitting up in September 2021. They had been in a relationship since 2018.

According to Elon Musk's biography, Mr Musk and Ms Grimes welcomed a third child a son named Techno Mechanicus, who also goes by ''Tau.'' However, not much is known about him or when he was born, and his identity has been a closely guarded secret.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk also welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021 - one month before his second child with Grimes. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also has five children - Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon and Damian - with Canadian author Justine Wilson.