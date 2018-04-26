Elon Musk Casually Announces Next Project On Twitter - A 'Cyborg Dragon' "Oh btw I'm building a cyborg dragon," he tweeted

San Francisco: It appears that SpaceXs "Dragon capsule" is set to be powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and may offer a human-brain interface via Neuralink, a tweet by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has suggested.



"Oh btw I'm building a cyborg dragon," the tech mogul tweeted late on Wednesday.



Musk might just bring astronauts with Internet-powered super-intelligence to space, Inverse reported.



There's only one thing named "Dragon" in all of Musk's companies -- 'Dragon' spacecraft -- and it goes back and forth to the International Space Station (ISS).



SpaceX is currently aiming to build the Big Falcon Rocket, or BFR, which will be used to explore Mars -- a goal that Elon Musk hopes to accomplish by 2022.



BFR would be so large that it would have to be transported on an ocean-going barge to Cape Canaveral, Florida, via the Panama Canal.



According to Musk, SpaceX's huge new rocket would be nearly 350 feet tall and span 30 feet in diameter.



