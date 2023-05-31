Elon Musk As Groom? Artist's AI-Generated Pics Charm Internet

The images that were shared on Instagram were created using Midjourney

The viral Artificial Intelligence (AI) trend has taken over Instagram and the social media site is swarming with photos of artsy illustrations shared by users. Artists are now using this powerful technology to generate realistic and stunning artwork that often takes the internet by storm. Recently, a wedding photography page on Instagram called Rolling Canvas Presentations reimagined billionaire Elon Musk as an Indian groom and the results are stunning.

The images that were shared on Instagram were created using Midjourney. The pictures show Musk wearing sherwani, dancing with the wedding guests and riding a horse.

The caption of the post read, "When Elon Musk had an Indian wedding - in my imagination :) From the times when we used to paint our imagination on paper to now when we can convey our ideas to computers/AI and it brings them to reality. Fascinated to be alive at these times and be part of a possible transition. Not sure if it's for good or bad, but it's happening. The world is changing and it's changing fast."

See the post here:

Instagram users loved the artist's work and were thrilled to see Elon Musk as an Indian groom. One user commented, "Good lord really thought this was real. Totally on this post. Hope you're all good."

"I can't still believe this is AI generated," the second user wrote.

"The future is crazy you will not know what is real or fake," the third commented.

Meanwhile, an AI artist used artificial intelligence to release intriguing images of historical figures, imagining what they would have looked like if they were gym enthusiasts in their time. The post features Mahatma Gandhi, William Shakespeare, Isaac Newton, Karl Marx, Rabindranath Tagore, Abraham Lincon, Vincent Van Gogh, Nelson Mandela, Nikola Tesla, and Albert Einstein.

The images show Mahatma Gandhi in a muscular avatar, Albert Einstein with a ripped physique, and Rabindranath Tagore showcasing his muscular physique. Other historical figures are also shown as muscular and robust individuals with bulging muscles and biceps.



