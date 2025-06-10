Did Elon Musk Bring Drugs To White House? What Donald Trump Said

US President Donald Trump has broken his silence on claims of his one-time First Friend, Elon Musk, using drugs while leading the administration's initiative to slash government spending as Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief. The Republican said he's not sure if the tech billionaire was using illicit substances in the White House, but "hopes" he never did.

"I really don't know. I don't think so. I hope not," The president told reporters on Monday when asked about the reports saying Musk used so much ketamine, a powerful anaesthetic, that he developed bladder problems.

Trump further stressed he had a "good relationship" with the business tycoon who donated about $275 million to help him win the presidency, and wished him well.

"I just wish him well. Very well, actually," the 78-year-old leader said.

Despite their public fallout last week, this is the most Trump has said about 53-year-old Musk's alleged use of medical as well as recreational drugs. According to a New York Times report, the business tycoon used ketamine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms while campaigning with Trump in 2024.

Quoting people familiar with the matter, the report said Musk was using drugs far more intensely than previously known during the past year as he became Trump's closest ally. He was reportedly travelling with a daily medication box that held about 20 pills, including ones with the markings of the stimulant Adderall.

Musk, meanwhile, on Saturday denied a report and said: "To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off."

He added: "I tried 'prescription' ketamine a few years ago and said so on X, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but I haven't taken it since then."

Musk had previously also admitted to taking ketamine, saying he was prescribed it to treat a "negative frame of mind" and suggesting his use of drugs benefited his work.