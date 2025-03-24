Eid al-Fitr 2025: Why It Is Celebrated And All About The Festival

Eid 2025: Eid al-Fitr is a major Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims across the globe. Marking the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, the occasion symbolizes faith, unity, and gratitude. As the crescent moon signals the end of Ramadan's dawn-to-dusk fasting, Muslims come together in a joyous celebration. In India, Eid is expected to fall on either March 30 (Sunday) or March 31 (Monday) this year.

According to the central government's holiday calendar, Eid al-Fitr in 2025 falls on March 31 (Monday) and is recognized as a gazetted holiday in India. However, the exact date of celebrations will depend on the sighting of the moon.

Eid al-Fitr, meaning "festival of the breaking of the fast," is one of the most significant celebrations in the Islamic calendar. It marks the end of Ramadan, a holy month during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, abstaining from food and drink. Fasting is considered a way to strengthen faith and draw closer to Allah (God). Since the Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, the date of Eid al-Fitr varies each year.

Why is Eid al-Fitr celebrated?

Ramadan is a period of spiritual reflection, prayer, acts of kindness, and time spent with loved ones. Eid al-Fitr serves as a joyous occasion to celebrate the end of fasting and to express gratitude to Allah for providing strength and guidance throughout the holy month.

Traditions of Eid al-Fitr

On the morning of Eid, many Muslims attend special prayers at mosques before heading to school or work. It is customary to wear new clothes, recite a short prayer called the Takbeer while going to the mosque, and eat something sweet, such as dates, before the prayers.

Eid is a time for gathering with family and friends, sharing meals, and exchanging gifts. Children often receive money, known as Eidiyah or Eidi. The common greeting during this festival is "Eid Mubarak," which means "Blessed Eid."