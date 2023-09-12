Ed Sheeran's Surprise Wedding Serenade Makes Couple's Big Day 'Magical'

Ed Sheeran walked down the aisle and performed his forthcoming song.

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter, surprised a bride and groom during their Las Vegas wedding when he "crashed" their intimate ceremony and performed one of his unreleased songs from his upcoming album.

The A-Team singer happened to be in Las Vegas for a scheduled performance that had to be cancelled for unforeseen reasons. With some free time on his hands, he decided to create a memorable moment for the couple by surprising them during their wedding.

Ed Sheeran performed the song "Magical" at the event, which is part of his upcoming seventh studio album, "Autumn Variations."

Ed Sheeran shared a video of this special moment on his Instagram page. In the footage, he and a team of backup singers can be seen making their way down the wedding aisle to surprise the couple right before their wedding ceremony. As Ed Sheeran enters the Little White Chapel, the couple's expressions clearly show a mix of confusion and astonishment.

"Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x," he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:



The Grammy-award-winning artist hugged both the bride and groom, bringing the song to an end amid cheers and applause from those present. Following this heartwarming moment, the officiant promptly declared the couple husband and wife.

The video has gotten close to 3 million views and approximately 300,000 likes on the social media platform. Fans and followers expressed their admiration for this heartfelt performance and commended the singer for his thoughtful gesture.

"Gosh, I had to watch it again. I teared up. Ed, you made this so special for them," commented a user.

"Wait whattt I am so happy for this couple. I wish this was me. Can you come back on September 29 to the Valley of Fire, please?," wrote another user.

"It's beautiful! I can't wait to hear Magical in full," commented a third user.