If You Though That's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, You Aren't Alone. Meet His Doppelganger

Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields has gone viral for his resemblance to Dwayne Johnson.

You might have a hard time believing that's not a photograph of Dwayne Johnson, but that's actually an American police officer who has gone viral for his uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood star. Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields from Alabama first caught the Internet's attention earlier this month when the police department shared his photo on their Facebook page.

The picture, in which Lieutenant Fields is seen leaning against a van, drew instant comparisons to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. It has been 'liked' more than 2,000 times on Facebook, where hundreds of people expressed amazement after looking at it.

"Dwayne The Cop Johnson," quipped one Facebook user.

"Wow! He could double for the Rock! Bet the bad guys don't mess with him!" another said.

"Doppelganger for sure," a Facebook user remarked.

For comparison, here's a picture of 49-year-old Dwayne Johnson.

A TikTok user shared Lieutenant Eric Fields' picture on the video-sharing platform. Her video was viewed more than 1.6 million times, according to The Independent.

The police officer's viral fame only grew when a Walmart worker approached Lieutenant Fields' colleague, hoping to meet "our Deputy that people say looks like The Rock".

"This gentlemen recently ran into Sgt. Mason and informed him he wanted to meet our Deputy that people say looks like "The Rock". Sgt. Mason passed that along and Lieutenant Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Walmart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hardworkers and it was great to meet him and some of his coworkers!" Morgan County Sheriff's Office wrote while sharing a picture of the Walmart employee with the cop this Saturday.

