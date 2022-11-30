Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Bought Every Snickers At Hawaii 7-Eleven Because...

The video has amassed 23.1 million views on Instagram

Dwayne Johnson in a new video on Instagram revealed that as a 14-year-old, he used to steal a Snickers bar every day from Hawaii 7-Eleven. The actor in his post shared that he was "broke as hell" when he was living in Hawaii with his family, The Rock shared that he used to eat Snickers from the store as a pre-workout snack. The former wrestler said that his family was evicted from Hawaii in 1987 and he wanted to return to 7-Eleven to "right this wrong" for decades. The 50-year-old actor decided to buy all the snickers bars from the store.

In the video, the actor asked a clerk to ring up all the snickers from the store and left them on the counter and asked him to give them to any customer who look like they were going to steal one. Not just that, he tipped the clerk who counted the dozens of bars. The Rock also paid for all of the customers' groceries and paid $298.

In a long post, the actor wrote, "I finally exorcised this damn chocolate demon that's been gnawing at me for decades." He added, "We were evicted from Hawaii in '87 and after all these years - I finally got back home to right this wrong. I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king-sized @snickers EVERY DAY from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym. The Snickers was my pre daily workout. The same clerk was there every day and always just turned her head and never busted me."

He further wrote, "I've exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left;) so I know this one seems VERY SILLY, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11...I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had - the right way. And as a bonus it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there.

Least I could do considering all the shit I used to steal from here. We can't change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace note to that situation - and maybe put a big smile on some stranger's faces."

Social media users loved the actor's gesture. A user wrote, "What an awesome gesture." Another user commented, "That's what it's about! Fixing the things we might have broke! Legendary stories!"

"Restitution!!!!! A true heart not just in words but also in deeds," the third expressed.

