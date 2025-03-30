"Driving Is Cheaper": Bengaluru Commuter Slams Namma Metro Fare Hike In Viral Post

Namma Metro's recent fare increase triggered an immediate and significant backlash. Daily commuters, particularly students and low-income individuals are now opting for slower, less expensive transport like buses and personal vehicles. This shift is exacerbated by the metro's continued unreliable service. Online, a growing number of residents are expressing their frustration, detailing the financial burden and time loss caused by the higher fares.

Highlighting the growing frustration among commuters, one metro user shared a detailed cost breakdown of their daily travel from Chikkabidarakallu to JP Nagar:

Auto to metro station - Rs 70

Metro from Chikkabidarakallu to RV Road - Rs 80

Walk from RV Road to destination - Rs 0 (but took 13 minutes)

Return walk - 13 minutes

Return metro - Rs 80

Return last-mile commute - Rs 70

Total cost - Rs 300

"If I had driven from home, the trip would have cost me Rs 250, with no walking, no climbing stairs, and no waiting for cabs," the commuter shared in a Reddit post.

The post quickly resonated with many users, who criticized the metro's high fares and poor last-mile connectivity.

"If this is for just 1 person. With 3, self-owned cars turn out to be highly profitable," a user pointed out.

Another user wrote, "Forget about last mile connectivity,, there is not enough parking space even for two-wheelers in most of the metro stations."

The discussion also touched on the comfort and accessibility of buses. One user noted, "Public transport is being encouraged, but no one talks about the overcrowding and discomfort. Low-floor buses are difficult for people over 45, especially those with joint pain. The sudden stops and narrow aisles make things worse."

"Sadly this is the truth I don't even see why would anyone disagree. Being economical was the only practical side of public transport and now that also is destroyed," the fourth user commented.