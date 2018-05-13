Driver Falls Asleep At Wheel, Near Miss With Scooterist Caught On Camera While the rider manages to avert a mishap, the car heads straight into a pole along the side of the road.

The video begins with a black sedan speeding uncontrollably towards a divider. It breaks through the divider and heads straight towards a two-wheeler rider who is unaware of the imminent danger coming his way. Just as the car is about to ram the scooter, the rider stops and changes course to avoid a deadly collision with the car.



While the rider manages to avert a mishap, the car heads straight into a pole along the side of the road. The impact leaves a big dent on the car's bonnet, deploying the car's airbags. It's unclear if the driver was hurt in the incident which reportedly took place on May 8.



In April, a driver's negligence almost resulted in a pile-up-like situation in the middle of the highway. Video showed the white



