World's Worst Driver Stops Car In The Middle Of Busy Highway. Then This

Posted on Shanghaiist on April 10, the video shows a white car suddenly halting in the middle of a busy highway. It's clear the driver missed the exit. However, instead of continuing on, the driver stops the car to figure out a way to make the exit after all. Only this plan doesn't quite go well for other vehicles on the road as the driver not only stops in the middle of the highway but also blocks two lanes.
While the car remains parked in the middle of the highway, an oncoming truck is forced to maneuver out of one lane so as not to hit the car. The truck narrowly avoids a collision but swerves too quickly and topples seconds after overtaking the white car.
Another lorry also notices the white car and tries to slow down to avoid crashing into the car. Only the lorry skids on the road as well.
Meanwhile, the driver of the white car, after causing all this chaos on the highway, is seen making that missed exit anyway.
Since being posted, the video has collected over 2.2 lakh views, some 4,200 reactions and more that 3,000 shares on Facebook.
Comments
"I love how the other drivers cared enough to not crash into the witless driver of the white car. At least some people care," says one Facebook user. "Hope the cops found this joker," says another.
Click for more trending news