Offbeat | | Updated: August 02, 2018 10:37 IST
After Kiki Challenge, Dragon's Breath Is The Dangerous Trend Going Viral

Dragon's Breath is a dessert made using liquid nitrogen-dipped candies.

Even as police departments around the world are still issuing warnings against the dangerous Kiki challenge, another deadly trend has started doing the rounds. The "Dragon's Breath" trend, which involves eating candy dipped in liquid nitrogen, can actually lead to serious health issued. The viral trend is in vogue as it causes those eating the candy to look like they're blowing out smoke like a dragon. However, the Suffolk County health department has warned saying that this dangerous trend could melt your mouth and internal organs.

Videos of people trying the frosty, smoking dessert are already shared widely on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

 

However, as the Suffolk County health department warned in its statement, ingestion of liquid nitrogen can cause severe damage to the mouth, esophagus, and stomach.

"Dragon's Breath is a food novelty made by freezing cereal puffs in liquid nitrogen. The frozen cereal is then served in a cup and eaten using a skewer or similar utensil," they wrote.  "Liquid nitrogen can cause damage to a person's skin and internal organs and, if inhaled, it can cause asphyxiation (lack of oxygen)."

Already, a young boy in Florida had to be admitted to the hospital after eating the snack, prompting his mother to write a Facebook post warning about the consequences of Dragon's Breath.

 
 

Needless to say, this is not a dessert you should try.

Last year, a man in Gurgaon had to have "nearly half his stomach" removed after drinking a cocktail with liquid nitrogen.

 

