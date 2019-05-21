Doordarshan Announces Results Of Logo Contest. Take A Look

Prasar Bharati revealed the five winners of Doordarshan's logo design competition online.

The iconic Doordarshan logo will soon be a thing of the past, as the broadcaster has unveiled its new logo design online. The television wing of India's public service broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, revealed the top five logo designs selected out of more than 10,000 entries on Monday. The logo design competition took place from July to August 2017 as Doordarshan sought to modernise its network.

Doordarshan Logo Contest - Here are the top 5 logo designs selected out of more than 10,000 entries. pic.twitter.com/qV8Ni2Zkj8 — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) May 20, 2019

Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharati, announced on Twitter that a variant of one of the shortlisted logos has now been piloted for the new look of DD India Live - one of the many channels that Doordarshan runs across the country.

A variant of one of the shortlisted logos has been piloted for the new look of @DDIndiaLivehttps://t.co/jiQBuZmJKA — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) May 20, 2019

In a 2017 statement, Doordarshan, often abbreviated as DD, said that its logo has "inspired deep nostalgia" over the years, but that it was seeking a new logo design to engage with India's youth

"The new logo while recalling the strong nostalgia associated with the DD brand, should reflect the aspirations of new India," it said.

Doordarshan's call for new logo designs received more than 10,000 entries, out of which the jury selected five winners - Saneesh Sukeshan, Tejesh Sudheer, Anand Chirayil, Nikhil Landge and Abey Thomas Joy. Each of the winners will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Click for more trending news

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.