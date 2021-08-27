'Don't Get In The Way': The Kalaripayattu Performance That Impressed Anand Mahindra

Screengrab from a video shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing inspiring and interesting posts on Twitter - and his latest is no different. On Thursday, the chairman of Mahindra Group shared a video of a nine-year-old practicing Kalaripayattu, an ancient martial art form that originated in modern-day Kerala. Kalaripayattu, also known as Kalari, uses sticks, swords, shields and daggers and is believed to be the oldest surviving martial art in India. Designed for the ancient battlefield, this martial art system places great importance on weapon-based techniques.

In Anand Mahindra's video, the child is seen handling a long stick with practiced ease as he performs Kalaripayattu. Some in the comments section identified him as Neelakandan Nair, a student of Kerala's Ekaveera Kalaripayattu Academy.

"WARNING: Do NOT get in this young woman's way!" Anand Mahindra wrote while sharing the video, misidentifying the gender. He also said that Kalaripayattu deserved more attention in the sporting sphere, adding that the martial art could gain global attention.

"Kalaripayattu needs to be given a significantly greater share of the limelight in our sporting priorities. This can-and will- catch the world's attention," he said.

The video has been viewed over 1.6 lakh times on the microblogging platform, with hundreds of people praising the performance.

Actor Vidyut Jamwal, who started learning Kalaripayattu at the age of three, simply wrote "amen" in response to Mr Mahindra's tweet.

"Absolutely. Kalari should be promoted on a global lever," agreed another Twitter user.

"Amazed at this agility and strength," said another.

"He is a boy and his name is Neelakandan Nair from Kerala," a Twitter user pointed out.

