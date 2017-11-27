Donkeys Jailed For 4 Days In Uttar Pradesh. Crime? Ate Expensive Plants The plants reportedly cost jail authorities several lakhs.

1.4K Shares EMAIL PRINT A herd of donkeys walking out of Urai jail in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district



Their crime was a costly one for they destroyed expensive plants outside the jail compound.



The four-legged criminals had to spend four days behind the bars for their offence. The plants reportedly cost jail authorities several lakhs.



These donkeys had destroyed some very expensive plants which our senior officer had arranged for planting inside jail and despite warnings the owner let loose his animals here so we detained the donkeys, head constable RK Mishra told news agency ANI.



A local politician submitted the bail amount for the offenders after which the offenders were allowed to walk out.



A concerned owner waited as the donkeys walked out.



"I came here to get my donkeys released. Eight of them were locked up for four days," owner Kamlesh said.



Watch the bizarre video here







Click for more





In Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, convicts of a different kind walked out from the Urai jail on Monday. A herd of eight donkeys.Their crime was a costly one for they destroyed expensive plants outside the jail compound.The four-legged criminals had to spend four days behind the bars for their offence. The plants reportedly cost jail authorities several lakhs.These donkeys had destroyed some very expensive plants which our senior officer had arranged for planting inside jail and despite warnings the owner let loose his animals here so we detained the donkeys, head constable RK Mishra told news agency ANI.A local politician submitted the bail amount for the offenders after which the offenders were allowed to walk out.A concerned owner waited as the donkeys walked out."I came here to get my donkeys released. Eight of them were locked up for four days," owner Kamlesh said.Click for more trending news