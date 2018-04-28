Donkey Gets 'Admit Card' But Will It Appear For Exam, Wonders Twitter

Calls made to Board officials for a comment on the lapse were not answered, reports PTI.
But the admit card - which even has the animal's photograph on it - has left netizens both amused and perplexed at the apparent lapse by authorities.
"Though humorous, this is another example of the pathetic state of affairs of our selection boards and commissions," writes one person on Twitter.
"What if this donkey appears for the exam," wonders another.
"Just give her a chance, donkey might clear the exam..." opines a third.
The donkey must be worried about the exam paper being leaked. https://t.co/PItR0gBbjV— Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) April 27, 2018
I wonder who signed under the candidate's name?!— Talha bin Firoz (@TheBinFiroz) April 27, 2018
He is saying. please !! Let me write exam pic.twitter.com/G5DOQt4Eii— Gaurav Arora (@_Gaurav_Arora) April 28, 2018
Lol! People are so much lazy these days and rely totally on technology that they even don't check candidate's photo. Due to these sort of small mistakes only exam papers leaks out and other blunder and... corruption occurs.— Ananya Mondal (@Ananya_Mondal_) April 27, 2018
Sometimes you have to just laugh because it is so unbelievable— #RespectWomen (@tweeting_giant) April 27, 2018
This is hardly the first time something like this has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2015, the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) had issued an admit card to a cow to write an examination.
"It was not my intention to hurt anyone's feeling or make a joke of someone. I filled this form only to check the system," Abdul Rashid Bhat, the man who managed to get a hall ticket for his cow, had told reporters then.
The admit card was issued by the BOPEE in the name of 'Kachir Gaaw', literally brown cow, supposedly the daughter of 'Gura Dand', which translates to red bull.
In case you're wondering, despite getting the admit card, the bovine ended up bunking the exam.
Mr Bhat had said he hoped that the prank he played would lead to change in the system and authorities would make it more efficient and fair for all candidates.
(With inputs from PTI)
