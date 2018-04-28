Donkey Gets "Admit Card" But Will It Appear For Exam, Wonders Twitter

This is not the first time something like this has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2015, a cow was issued an admit card by the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations - but ended up bunking the exam

Offbeat | | Updated: April 28, 2018 10:48 IST
Scroll down to see the viral photo of the JKSSB admit card (Representational Image)

New Delhi:  In what Twitterati are calling "Kashmiri trolling at its best," an "admit card" has reportedly been issued to a donkey to take a recruitment test for naib tehsildars in Jammu and Kashmir. News agency PTI reports that a prankster got the hall ticket issued by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) in the name of 'Kachur Khar' (which translates to brown donkey) to sit for the exam scheduled for Sunday. A photograph of the "admit card" has gone viral on social media and has many laughing out loud. 

Calls made to Board officials for a comment on the lapse were not answered, reports PTI.

But the admit card - which even has the animal's photograph on it - has left netizens both amused and perplexed at the apparent lapse by authorities.

 
donkey hall ticket

A prankster seems to have got an "admit card" issued by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in the name of 'Kachur Khar' (brown donkey). It even has a photo of the animal


"Though humorous, this is another example of the pathetic state of affairs of our selection boards and commissions," writes one person on Twitter.

"What if this donkey appears for the exam," wonders another.

"Just give her a chance, donkey might clear the exam..." opines a third.
     

This is hardly the first time something like this has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. In 2015, the Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) had issued an admit card to a cow to write an examination.

"It was not my intention to hurt anyone's feeling or make a joke of someone. I filled this form only to check the system," Abdul Rashid Bhat, the man who managed to get a hall ticket for his cow, had told reporters then. 

The admit card was issued by the BOPEE in the name of 'Kachir Gaaw', literally brown cow, supposedly the daughter of 'Gura Dand', which translates to red bull.

In case you're wondering, despite getting the admit card, the bovine ended up bunking the exam.

Mr Bhat had said he hoped that the prank he played would lead to change in the system and authorities would make it more efficient and fair for all candidates.

In 2015, an Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) aspirant was stunned to find a photo of a dog on his admit card in West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)

