Donkey Gets 'Admit Card' But Will It Appear For Exam, Wonders Twitter

Scroll down to see the viral photo of the JKSSB admit card (Representational Image)

A prankster seems to have got an "admit card" issued by Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board in the name of 'Kachur Khar' (brown donkey). It even has a photo of the animal

The donkey must be worried about the exam paper being leaked. https://t.co/PItR0gBbjV — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) April 27, 2018

I wonder who signed under the candidate's name?! — Talha bin Firoz (@TheBinFiroz) April 27, 2018

He is saying. please !! Let me write exam pic.twitter.com/G5DOQt4Eii — Gaurav Arora (@_Gaurav_Arora) April 28, 2018

Lol! People are so much lazy these days and rely totally on technology that they even don't check candidate's photo. Due to these sort of small mistakes only exam papers leaks out and other blunder and... corruption occurs. — Ananya Mondal (@Ananya_Mondal_) April 27, 2018