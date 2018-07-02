Donald Trump-Shaped Orange Ecstasy Pills Found In Major Drug Bust

Donald Trump-shaped pills were seized during a major drug raid.

In a major drug raid that spanned six days, officers of the Indiana State Police made 129 arrests and seized thousands of drugs - including ecstasy pills shaped like US President Donald Trump. According to the Indiana State Police, nine departments in north central Indiana teamed up for six days to take part in "Operation Blue Anvil." The operation was carried out during June 19 through June 21, and June 26 through June 28.

During the raid, police seized orange pills shaped like the head of Donald Trump. The pills, classified by the police as "Trump shaped ecstasy pills", were branded with the words "GREAT AGAIN" on the back.

Other narcotics seized during the operation included cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana edibles, MDMA, prescription drugs and more drugs that they have yet to identify.

This, surprisingly enough, is not even the first time that police have seized Donald Trump-shaped pills. Police in Germany last year seized 5,000 orange ecstasy pills made to resemble the US President. Those were helpfully branded with the word "Trump" on the back.

Last week, police in Argentina cracked down on yet another unique way of smuggling drugs - hidden in FIFA World Cup replica trophies.