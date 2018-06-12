'Where Is Singapore?' Americans Ask Google As Donald Trump Meets Kim Jong-Un

Some other related queries - 'Where is North Korea', 'Is Singapore its own country' and 'Is Singapore in China or Japan'. *facepalm*
Though not all questions were related to where Singapore is located. Some had other interesting queries.
Sample these:
'How tall is Kim Jong Un'
'Does Kim Jong Un speak English'
CommentsDonald Trump and Kim Jong-Un shook hands and held their their first one-on-one on ending a nuclear standoff in neutral Singapore Tuesday morning. When asked by a reporter how the meeting was going, Donald Trump described the 40-minute meeting as "very good. Very, very good. Good relationship". His North Korean counterpart was heard telling Mr Trump through a translator: "I think the entire world is watching this moment. Many people in the world will think of this as a scene from a fantasy...science fiction movie."
The two leaders also savoured a plethora of western, Korean, Chinese and Malay dishes at the swanky Capella hotel in Singapore, according to a menu card published by The White House. Some preparations included prawn cocktail, fresh octopus and Haagen-Dazs ice-cream.
