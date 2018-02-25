Donald Trump Cracks Joke About Bald Spot

"I try like hell to hide that bald spot folks, I work hard," Trump quipped during a speech to conservatives just outside Washington, in an unusual flash of self-deprecating humor.
"It doesn't look bad, hey, we're hanging in," he added, giving a swirl to the cheering audience.
Trump's elaborate combing regimen has long been the butt of jokes and speculation.
A tell-all book about Trump's White House claimed his daughter Ivanka was in the habit of describing the mechanics of the combover to friends:
"An absolutely clean pate -- a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery -- surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray."
