Donald Trump Cracks Joke About Bald Spot "I try like hell to hide that bald spot folks, I work hard."

"I try like hell to hide that bald spot folks, I work hard," Trump quipped during a speech to conservatives just outside Washington, in an unusual flash of self-deprecating humor.



"It doesn't look bad, hey, we're hanging in," he added, giving a swirl to the cheering audience.

Trump's elaborate combing regimen has long been the butt of jokes and speculation.



A tell-all book about Trump's White House claimed his daughter Ivanka was in the habit of describing the mechanics of the combover to friends:



"An absolutely clean pate -- a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery -- surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and secured by a stiffening spray."









