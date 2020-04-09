Don At Home During Lockdown And Other LOL Memes Going Viral On Twitter

Don is staying home during the coronavirus lockdown. What about you?

The nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus has left government bodies, police departments and health organisations with the mammoth task of educating people about the importance of staying home during the ongoing pandemic. Many of them have resorted to clever memes to drive home the point.

Health experts agree that social distancing and isolation are the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. According to WHO, social distancing means maintaining a distance of three to six feet between yourself and other people to avoid infection. ""When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease," WHO explained on its website.

To explain the importance of staying home during the lockdown period, Maharashtra government's press body shared a hilarious meme on Twitter.

"Police forces in 11 nations are waiting for Don, but Don is #StayingHome," Press Information Bureau Maharashtra wrote on Twitter, sharing a meme which shows Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan - superstars who have both played the iconic character. PIB also added the hashtags #StayHome and #IndiaFightsCoronavirus to their post.

The meme has been widely appreciated on the microblogging website, collecting nearly 800 'likes'.

Police departments across the country also stepped up to the task of asking people to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bengaluru City Police reminded their Twitter followers that coronavirus spares no one while asking them to stay home and watch Netflix.

Why step out and create trouble when you can Netflix and chill? #Coronovirus spares none at all. Stay home, #StayHomeStaySafe#ArrestCoronapic.twitter.com/YwGRsbBtaq — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 8, 2020

Mumbai Police used a Bollywood reference from the movie 'Stree' to educate the city of stars about why they shouldn't venture out onto the streets. "The only mantra we need to keep #EverySTREEtSafe is not to venture out on the STREEts," the department wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Uttar Pradesh Police (SP) Rahul Srivastav shared a post reminding his followers to wash their hands regularly.

Which meme did you like best? Let us know using the comments section.