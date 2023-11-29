Dog's Bark Mimics Owner's Accent, Leaves Social Media Users In Disbelief

The dog's imitation of his owner's accent has gone viral on the internet.

A dog named Aaron from Italy has gone viral on social media for his uncanny ability to bark in an Italian accent, just like his owner. In a video posted on TikTok, Aaron can be seen responding to his owner's questions with vocalisations that sound remarkably similar to Italian speech. The video has been viewed millions of times and has charmed people all over the world.

According to the New York Post, the owner, who goes by the name Antonia, uploaded a TikTok of the adorable husky mimicking her in a very impressive Italian accent. The video is one of many funny clips posted to Aaron's account, run by his owner Angeline, that leaves TikTok users in hysteria over the blue-eyed husky's Italian-speaking bark's.

Antonia's video featuring Aaron has garnered more than 8 million views, surprising her viewers. Social media users, expressing surprise at the dog's seemingly Italian accent, flooded the clip with admiration. Clearly, Aaron's endearing response has captivated audiences, leaving them eager for more of the charming canine's unique talents.

"I just looked it up, and apparently, dogs can have regional accents. So, this dog doesn't just sound Italian. It is Italian," a user commented.

"Why does the husky sound Italian?" wrote another user.

Siberian Huskies are famous for their vibrant personalities and their uncanny ability to mimic human behavior. Often described as "talkative" and "expressive," Siberian Huskies are never shy about expressing their emotions. Their intelligence, combined with their expressiveness, makes them incredibly entertaining companions.

Siberian Huskies frequently showcase their dramatic personalities through their vocalisations. They are known for producing a variety of sounds, including howls, whines, and yodels. These vocalizations serve as a means of expressing a range of emotions, from happiness and excitement to sadness and frustration.