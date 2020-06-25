Dog Steals His Brother's Food. The Way He Says Sorry Will Melt Your Heart

Watson and Kiko are dog siblings who live in Washington State.

Watson the dog may have stolen his brother's chewy treat, but the way he apologised for it will steal your heart too. A video that is making social media users say "aww" shows one guilty-looking golden retriever, named Watson, saying sorry to his brother Kiko for stealing his food and gobbling it up.

It's okay, Watson. The Internet forgives you. Who could resist those big eyes, after all?

The video was first shared on an Instagram account dedicated to Watson and Kiko two days ago. It has since made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter, delighting thousands of viewers. In the video, the dogs' owner is seen scolding Watson for stealing his brother's chewy treat.

"So, I gave you a chewy, I gave Kiko a chewy," she says to Watson, who looks up at her with a sheepish expression on his face. "You ate Kiko's chewy... So what do you say?" she asks the guilty dog.

To this, Watson responds by 'saying sorry' to his brother in the cutest way possible - walking up to him and hugging him. Take a look at the video below:

a dogs way of saying sorry

(https://t.co/RwX1UbWUwc) pic.twitter.com/kmfy5qBdGO — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) June 24, 2020

Since being re-posted on the microblogging platform by the popular account 'Humor and Animals', the video has collected over 4.6 lakh views and a ton of comments gushing over the dog siblings.

"My heart is melting," wrote one person in the comments section, while another said, "This has got to be the best thing I've ever seen!"

Actress Richa Chadha was among those who had their hearts stolen by the video.

Awwww.

The real benefit of the apology is that hug ! https://t.co/ZItSV1I8xy — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 25, 2020

As was singer Jasleen Royal.

And for everyone who is wondering if Kiko got a new treat - his human confirmed that he did.

What do you think of this video? Let us know using the comments section.