Dog Skimboards Through The Water With Ease. Video Goes Viral

The dog's exceptional skills surprised the viewers.

Skimboarding is a water sport where a person rides a skimboard, which is a smaller, thinner version of a surfboard, along the shallow water's edge, typically at the beach. While dogs engaging in skimboarding might not be a common sight, there have been instances where dogs have been trained to ride skimboards or accompany their owners while they participate in the sport.

A video featuring a dog named Rufus skillfully riding a skimboard has generated a lot of views from social media users.

The video, shared on the Instagram account @minibullrufus, which is dedicated to the Bull Terrier, showcases Rufus effortlessly gliding across the water's surface.

This display of Rufus's skimboarding prowess has captivated the online audience, showcasing the remarkable abilities and agility of this canine.

"I know dogs love doing funny stuff like their humans, but how do you even get started on this kind of training? Did your dog just look at you and say, Oh, that's cool; let me chase that board and jump on top?" commented a user.

"This is the coolest thing I've seen a dog learn or love. 1. Skimboarding; 2. Skateboarding 3. Surfing," wrote another user.

This video and several other posts on this page prove that dogs with the right temperament and training can learn to ride a skimboard alongside their owners. This usually involves the dog running onto the skimboard as it's pushed into the shallow water, and then the board glides across the water's surface with the dog on it. It requires a good balance between the dog and the owner and some level of cooperation between the two.