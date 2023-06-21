Dog Plays Fetch With Homeless Girl, Viral Video Wins Hearts

Since being shared, the clip has amassed 6.4 lakh views and 84,000 likes.

Dogs are called man's best friend for a reason. These cute animals can brighten up anyone's gloomy day with their sweet gestures. Dogs can not only be your companions but can also act as helpers, protectors and lifesavers. Recently, a video of a dog playing fetch with a homeless girl is going viral online. The sweet video has amassed many reactions from social media.

The video was shared by an Instagram page which goes by the name Tuffy| Brown Boxer. In the short clip, the little girl is seen standing outdoors while the dog is inside the house's compound. The girl throws the ball at the dog and each time he catches it. Then the furry animal tosses the ball back to the girl. The girl and the dog both seem to be enjoying the sweet game. The highlight of the whole video is the fact that the girl danced and smiled happily each time the dog catches the ball. "Innocent friendships like this" reads the text in the video along with a blue heart emoji.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed 6.4 lakh views and 84,000 likes.

"Dogs are beautiful souls as they don't judge you by your clothes and financial status.."commented a user.

"The sign board actually means, Be aware there's a cutie here to play with you and love you. God Bless these innocent babies. Love you both cuties," said another person.

A third person added, "This makes me so happy."

"Because doggs don't know how to differentiate poor and rich. They just catch the vibe of Love," added a user.

"Every being has an inner child. This should be a Disney/Pixar film," said another person.

