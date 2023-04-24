Dog Miraculously Survives 30-Mile Ride In Car's Engine Compartment

The dog got into the car's engine compartment and couldn't get out.

A dog miraculously survived a 30-mile journey stuck in the car's engine compartment in the US. The dog climbed into the engine compartment but couldn't find its way out and the driver travelled from Kansas to Missouri unaware of the flurry stowaway. According to New York Post, the dog was spotted by Carrie Gillaspie, a digital reporter and host for the Kansas City Royals, who heard whimpering coming from a vehicle a few rows away in the parking lot at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday.

me: getting to work early yesterday to catch up on some things.



this little dog: let's do this instead! pic.twitter.com/qcO7HQ4rxn — Carrie Lippert Gillaspie (@CarrieGillaspie) April 20, 2023

The owner of the car, Ashley Newman, was called to the parking lot after the shocking discovery.

"I'm rushing to unlock the car, pop the hood. We look for a few seconds and, sure enough, there are two little eyeballs just looking up at us," Ms Newman told KCTV.

The little dog was safely extracted after a rescue operation carried out by Royals Lead Mechanical Technician Dennis Miller.

"We were able to take the under trim off and get her free. It was huge relief. I have a dog of my own. I was thinking how I would feel if she went missing," said Miller.

"She looked so happy to see us, but we still had no idea way to get her out," Ms Gillaspie said in a TikTok video, according to the Post report.

The dog, named BonBon, was taken to the Kansas City Pet Project. Ms Newman, meanwhile, started searching on Facebook to find out if anyone in the area was missing a dog.

She found a post about a missing dog that matched BonBon's description and reunited the family with the pet.