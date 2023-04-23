'Doesn't Get You High': Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath Differentiates Between Hemp And Marijuana

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zerodha.

Nithin Kamath, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zerodha, took to Twitter to discuss the differences between hemp and marijuana, as well as the latter's advantages as a superfood. He stated that unlike marijuana, hemp "doesn't get you high" and it is the reason why it is not popular among the masses.

"Hemp belongs to the Cannabis sativa family-the same as marijuana. They look similar, but hemp is versatile and has multiple uses, including as a superfood. It's also good for the planet. Unlike its notorious cousin, hemp doesn't get you high. Partly why it isn't popular," he said.

Mr Kamath explained that the reason hemp isn't more popular is that people frequently confuse it for marijuana because they look similar and are related.

Hemp belongs to the Cannabis sativa family—the same as marijuana. They look similar, but hemp is versatile and has multiple uses, including as a superfood. It's also good for the planet.



Unlike its notorious cousin, hemp doesn't get you high 😬. Partly why it isn't popular. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/HBa2m3mkU6 — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) April 22, 2023

"I learned about hemp when evaluating a startup working on hemp protein. We're now convinced about allocating capital to startups working on hemp, but we're also seeking regulatory clarity," he continued while elaborating on why he decided to raise awareness of the cannabis family.

"FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has approved hemp seeds for human consumption, but the notorious cousin and the tainted family are bound to create issues. Some states, like Uttarakhand, are working on a policy on hemp. It will be awesome to get input from anyone who has spent time on this," he concluded.

Zerodha chief also provided information about a discussion that had been posted on the website of his NGO Rainmatter Foundation, which supports organisations and programmes that promote climate action.

As per Healthline, hemp seeds are a wholesome plant-based protein source that is beneficial for one's health, including heart and digestive health. However, the psychoactive component of cannabis, THC, is only present in very little concentrations in them. Healthy fats, protein and a variety of minerals are present in hemp seeds.